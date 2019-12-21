Nationwide Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDE) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.30

Nationwide Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDE) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3014 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA MXDE opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. Nationwide Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.