Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.56

Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of RBUS opened at $30.62 on Friday. Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45.

