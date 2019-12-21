Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.77

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.77 and traded as high as $18.28. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 4,419 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $63.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

