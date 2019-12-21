Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $396,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $22,672,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

