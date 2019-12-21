Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Cisco Systems’ analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

