Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.98

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.98 and traded as high as $14.23. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 5 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 20.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,135,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 194,472 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

