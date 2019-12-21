Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.80

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.80 and traded as high as $16.33. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 1,048 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 36.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 50,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 19.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 53,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

