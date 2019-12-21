Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Office Depot from $2.00 to $1.20 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Office Depot has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Office Depot will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Office Depot by 363.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 33,482 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

