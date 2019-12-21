Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.08

Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.08 and traded as high as $28.80. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 2,946 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

