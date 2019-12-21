PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.20

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $20.16. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 297 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $160.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 9,925 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $187,781.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,307. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD)

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.