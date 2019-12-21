ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.04

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.04 and traded as high as $29.13. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 5,027 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 53.3% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 1,280.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

