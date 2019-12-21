PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of PS Business Parks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of PSB opened at $164.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.41. PS Business Parks has a 52-week low of $125.52 and a 52-week high of $192.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Research analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $316,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $729,524.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $356,002.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,531 shares of company stock worth $1,696,450. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 63.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

