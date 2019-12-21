Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Quorum Health stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Quorum Health has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quorum Health by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 310,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Quorum Health by 220.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 372,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quorum Health by 83.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 86,220 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Quorum Health by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 49,026 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Quorum Health by 337.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

