Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ranger Energy Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.

RNGR opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $111.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 3.38. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

