Raphael Lamm Buys 6,609 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 6,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm acquired 26,668 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

On Monday, December 9th, Raphael Lamm bought 10,800 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$17,236.80 ($12,224.68).

On Thursday, December 5th, Raphael Lamm bought 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$39,800.00 ($28,226.95).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Raphael Lamm bought 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$40,100.00 ($28,439.72).

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 15,804 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,417.18 ($17,317.15).

On Monday, September 30th, Raphael Lamm purchased 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.54 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,550.00 ($27,340.43).

On Friday, September 27th, Raphael Lamm acquired 28,679 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$44,681.88 ($31,689.28).

On Wednesday, September 25th, Raphael Lamm acquired 15,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$23,400.00 ($16,595.74).

On Monday, September 23rd, Raphael Lamm acquired 33,664 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.54 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$51,808.90 ($36,743.90).

ASX:LSF opened at A$1.66 ($1.18) on Friday. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.27 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of A$1.80 ($1.28). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

