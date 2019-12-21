RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Grain Co Continental Acquires 3,200,000 Shares of Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,649,068 shares in the company, valued at $13,311,335. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $1.36 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 56.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72,778 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

