Roth Capital Begins Coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 637,638 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 936,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 506.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 436,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 416,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

