Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $113.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RY. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

