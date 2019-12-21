Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Scholastic updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $41.76 on Friday. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

