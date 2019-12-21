Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

SCHJ opened at $49.91 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97.

