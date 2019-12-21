Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0686 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $46.82 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

