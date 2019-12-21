Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE:SCU opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,207.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

