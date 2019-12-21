SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $42.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.56.

NYSE SEAS opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 407.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

