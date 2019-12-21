SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJMHF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of SJM from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of SJMHF opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. SJM has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.37.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

