Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Thomas A. Fanning Sells 2,066,499 Shares

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SO stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $718,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 158,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 54,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Southern by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,340 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

