Sprott Gold Miners ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

