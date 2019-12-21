St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.74

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.74 and traded as high as $20.20. St. Joe shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 177,894 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

