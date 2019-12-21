SunTrust Banks Raises BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Price Target to $9.00

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of BDSI opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 103,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $514,538.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,481,557.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $54,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,284,967 shares of company stock worth $38,331,499 in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 605,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 240,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,019.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 169,757 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

