SwftCoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $2.90 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.12 or 0.06696724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

