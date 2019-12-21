Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SYRS opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $263.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.