Thore Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,517.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $30,596.00 and $23,517.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00556481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008556 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

