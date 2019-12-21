ThoreNext (THX) Price Up 4.9% This Week

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $117.33 million and $216,374.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for about $5.42 or 0.00075424 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

