Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON TRAF opened at GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $561,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. Trafalgar Property Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.74 ($0.01).

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. It undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

