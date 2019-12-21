U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEARCA:PPTY)

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2522 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:PPTY opened at $32.00 on Friday. U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89.

