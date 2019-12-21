Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.89

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $6.00. Ultrapar Participacoes shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 39,589 shares changing hands.

UGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Santander raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Banco Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,075.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,221 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

