Uptrennd (1UP) Reaches Market Cap of $20,996.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Uptrennd has a market cap of $20,996.00 and $4,700.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Altilly. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024305 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 999,018,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,397,610 tokens. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

