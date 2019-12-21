ValuEngine Downgrades Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarena International by 233.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 91.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Tarena International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 168,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tarena International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 59,807 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Tarena International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,887,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.