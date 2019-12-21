Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRSK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.95. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $888,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,822.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,847 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,579. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,397 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,698,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

