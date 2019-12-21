Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $247.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $247.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $220.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $151.80 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,954,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 96,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $19,366,336.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,035,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,475 shares of company stock worth $57,917,441 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,661,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 180,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after purchasing an additional 477,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after purchasing an additional 335,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,943,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

