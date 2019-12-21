VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. VICI Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The firm had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.95.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01. VICI Properties has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $25.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 59.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

