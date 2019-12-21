Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VIDI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VIDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4165 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vident International Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Vident International Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

VIDI opened at $25.00 on Friday. Vident International Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vident International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.