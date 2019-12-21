Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VRAY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viewray from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.10.

VRAY opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Viewray has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Viewray will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Viewray by 4,390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viewray in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viewray in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viewray in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Viewray by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

