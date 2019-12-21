Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Westpac Banking in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

WBK stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 46.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.