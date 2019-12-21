Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 247.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

NYSE WSR opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.00. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

