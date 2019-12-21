World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lifted to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 19.33 and a quick ratio of 19.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.10. World Acceptance has a one year low of $85.33 and a one year high of $175.78. The company has a market cap of $685.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.29.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. World Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in World Acceptance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 959.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.