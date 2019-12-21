Zacks: Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Given $22.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alpine Income Property Trust an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINE. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $19.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

