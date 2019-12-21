Zacks: Analysts Set $13.00 Price Target for Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)

Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cue Biopharma an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of CUE opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $367.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth $67,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.