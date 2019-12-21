Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on COG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 278.6% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

