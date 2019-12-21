Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $346,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,704 shares of company stock worth $3,373,279. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth $224,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 47,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 225,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

