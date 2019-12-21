Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.73. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 917.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

